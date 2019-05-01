Lucknow Diary

Home Nation

With soaring temperatures across the country, Lucknow too is reeling under a heat wave.

Published: 01st May 2019

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Weather challenge in poll season
With soaring temperatures across the country, Lucknow too is reeling under a heat wave. While the day temperatures are hovering around 42-43 degree Celsius, politicians are keeping their fingers crossed as the City of Nawabs vote on May 6. If the heat wave continues to intensify, it will be a tough task to draw voters to the polling booths. It will be all the more difficult as many would have planned an extended weekend with Monday being a holiday owing to voting. Not only the scorching sun, but hot winds are also adding to the discomfort. Prayagraj is already boiling at over 44 degrees. The mercury is at 45 degrees Celsius in parched Bundelkhand with eastern UP witnessing an average of 42 degree Celsius.

Balm of unity
As the world mourns the brutal attack on Sri Lankan Christians, over 200 Muslims gathered at St Joseph Cathedral Church recently to express their solidarity with their Christian brethren. Discrediting terror organisations like ISIS saying it does not have even the remotest strain of Islamic ethos, the group tried to drive home the point with slogans like ‘Commoners against terrorism’. Holding placards, which read ‘United against all terror attacks’, Arif Durrani, the brainchild behind the initiative, feels that terrorism has nothing to do with religion. “It is not just about Muslims but is a much bigger an issue. We need to stand united.”  

A Hesky-Pesky affair
The Kaiserbagh Police is caught in a precarious situation involving the upkeep of ‘Hesky and Pesky’. A dispute arose over the care of two Persian cats, Hesky and Pesky, who were taken away by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) after getting information about ill-treatment. SPCA took possession of the cats from their owner Zeeshan Khan with the help of cops. Khan allegedly kept the cats in unhygienic conditions owing to which they got a fungal infection and liver dysfunction.  Khan has, however, rejected the all allegations against him.

Lucknow University pitches for central status
The pitch for granting Lucknow University a central university status has grown louder with voting for the Lok Sabha constituency around the corner. Into its centenary year, teachers and alumni have been demanding ‘central university’ status for Lucknow University — one of the first residential varsities of the state — for the last two decades. Lucknow University Teachers’ Association is reaching out to prominent candidates, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the fray from Lucknow to urge them to take up the cause. Founded on November 25, 1920, the university has 170 affiliated colleges. 

