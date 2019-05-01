Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee supporting those who wish to divide India: Amit Shah

Addressing a rally here in Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said the BJP will continue its fight to ensure that Kashmir remains an integral part of India, no matter who is in power at the Centre.

Published: 01st May 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KALYANI: Stepping up its attack on Mamata Banerjee, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the West Bengal chief minister has extended her support to those who wish to separate Kashmir from India.

"Today we are in power, Narendra Modi is the prime minister. In the coming days, too, he will continue as the PM. But if a day comes when the BJP is no longer in power, its workers will still fight to ensure that Kashmir remains an integral part of India," he said.

Shah also insisted that Banerjee should also clear her stance on former Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah's demand for a separate prime for his state.

"Mamata didi is supporting those who wish to divide India. We want to know what is her stand on Omar Abdullah's demand for two prime ministers in the country," he said.

Referring to infiltrators as "termites", who are eating into the country's resources, Shah said his party will throw them out after coming to power at the Centre for a second term.

He iterated that lawlessness has increased in the state, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dispensation making Bengal a "safe haven" for the infiltrators.

"Other than bomb manufacturing units, no factory has been set up in the state under the Mamata Banerjee government," he stated.

Talking about the Balakot air strikes, which was carried out in retaliation to Pulwama attack in Kashmir, Shah said the entire country celebrated the strikes, apart from Pakistan and two other individuals - Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee.

"Only Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee mourned the air strikes. They are more interested in securing their vote banks than strengthening our national security," he said.

