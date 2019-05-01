Home Nation

Those responsible for safeguarding nation messing it up: Jaya Bachchan

The actor-turned-politician also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and vote in the ongoing polls.

Published: 01st May 2019 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Jaya Bachchan. (Photo|PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan claimed that the person responsible for safeguarding the country is the one who is creating chaos and disorder, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"At this point in time, the one who is responsible for protecting the nation is the one who is creating chaos and disorder," she said while addressing a rally here on Tuesday. "The responsibility of booth agents is very important and necessary," she added.

Bachchan, who was in the city to campaign for Lucknow SP candidate Poonam Sinha, appealed to the public here to "wholeheartedly welcome" the new entrant.

"Samajwadi's tradition is to welcome new candidates wholeheartedly. We always welcome them and ensure their victory. We ensure our candidates that no matter where all of you come from, you are a part of SP and we will protect you," she noted.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

"You all have to promise me this (Poonam's victory), otherwise she will not allow me to enter Mumbai. She is my friend and I have had good relations with her for over 40 years now," the SP leader added.

The actor-turned-politician also appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and vote in the ongoing polls.

"The enthusiasm and zeal what you are showing here today, I want to see this zeal while voting. You all have to support our candidates who are contesting, with the same amount of enthusiasm and prove that Samajwadi workers are with them," Bachchan asserted.

In Uttar Pradesh, SP, BSP, and RLD are contesting polls in the alliance, under which SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on three.

Polling in Lucknow will be held on May 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 23. Sinha, who joined SP on April 16, is contesting against Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the capital city. 

