Timeline of Maoist attacks in Maharashtra over last 10 years

By IANS

GADCHIROLI: Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district and surroundings have been the hotbed of Maoist activities for several decades. In the past 10 years, the rebels have attacked security forces and civilians several times.

A Timeline:

FEB. 01, 2009:

Maoists ambush a police patrol, killing 15 personnel, in the forests near Morke village in the Dhanora sub-district.

MAY 21, 2009:

In a guerrilla-style attack, the Reds attack a police party, killing at least 16 police personnel, including five women, in Murum village in Dhanora.

OCT. 08, 2009:

The rebels and police were engaged in a bloody three-hour gunbattle near Laheri in Bhamragad sub-district in which 17 policemen were killed, including some from the elite C-60, the commando unit of Anti Naxal Operations (ANO). It ranks as the worst-ever attack by Maoists on police personnel and took place at the height of the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

OCT. 04, 2010:

Maoists attack and killed four policemen by triggering a landmine explosion near Pirimili village in Aheri sub-district.

OCT. 08, 2010:

The rebels lob grenades at a school in Sawangaon village and kill 15, mostly minor students.

MAY 05, 2011:

At least six persons killed as the outlaws trigger a landmine blast on a wedding party proceeding from Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) to Chandrapur (Maharashtra), near Dhanora when they were passing the Gadchiroli forests.

MAY 19, 2011:

In two separate incidents, Maoists kill four police personnel of a patrol party in Bejurphata and Nargonda, both in Bhamragad and around 25 km apart.

AUG. 08, 2011:

Two troopers were wounded when Naxals suddenly opened fire on a police patrol which was accompanying a civilian team of the Children and Women's Rights Commission to the Gadchiroli headquarters after attending a function in a local village.

AUG. 20, 2011:

Three security personnel, including two troopers of the Cobra Battalion of the CRPF, killed in an encounter in Makadchua village.

MAR. 27, 2012:

12 commandos of the elite combat team of CRPF killed and 28 others injured as Maoists trigger a landmine blast on a convoy in the Dhanora sub-district area for patrolling duties.

MAY 01, 2019:

In a huge tragedy on the 59th anniversary of Maharashtra Day, 15 commandos and a driver of the elite C-60 force killed when Maoists trigger an IED blast on their vehicle in Kurkheda sub-district.

Earlier, the Maoists had attacked a road construction site and torched around three dozen heavy vehicles and two site offices of a contractor near Dadarpur village.

These attacks came after the Maoist groups had observed a week of mourning to mark the first anniversary of the killings of their 40 comrades on April 22, 2018 and days after Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest voting in the elections held in April 2019.