Used pad in toilet: Punjab hostel warden strips students to find menstruating girl, four staffers sacked

By ANI

BATHINDA: Four employees of the Akal University here have been terminated following an incident where girls in one of the hostels in the campus were allegedly asked to strip by a warden.

Girls students at the varsity staged a protest here on Tuesday after the warden of the on-campus hostel allegedly asked them to strip in order to check who was menstruating and could have dumped a used sanitary pad in the toilet.

Two security guards and two wardens were terminated following the incident.

"We received a complaint from the students following which a committee was set up and four employees were immediately terminated," said MS Johal, Dean, Academics, Akal University.

"We are trying to maintain a healthy relationship and two-way communication with the students so that such incidents do not occur again," Johal added.