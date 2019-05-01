Home Nation

Used pad in toilet: Punjab hostel warden strips students to find menstruating girl, four staffers sacked

Two security guards and two wardens were terminated following the incident.

Girl students at Akal University continued protests yesterday after girls in one of the hostels on the campus were allegedly asked to strip. (Photo|ANI)

BATHINDA: Four employees of the Akal University here have been terminated following an incident where girls in one of the hostels in the campus were allegedly asked to strip by a warden.

Girls students at the varsity staged a protest here on Tuesday after the warden of the on-campus hostel allegedly asked them to strip in order to check who was menstruating and could have dumped a used sanitary pad in the toilet.

"We received a complaint from the students following which a committee was set up and four employees were immediately terminated," said MS Johal, Dean, Academics, Akal University.

"We are trying to maintain a healthy relationship and two-way communication with the students so that such incidents do not occur again," Johal added.

