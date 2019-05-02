After Modi became the PM, RSS has become power hungry: Ashok Gehlot

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, made a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi and the RSS by saying that RSS has taken a liking for power and they are taking excessive interest in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at state PCC office in Jaipur on Wednesday, Gehlot added that after Modi has become the PM, people from RSS have been made Governors and heads of various organizations. According to Gehlot, there is a strong undercurrent against the present Government and that Modi will not become a PM again. He has also laid out a set of 41 questions for Narendra Modi.

"Democracy is in danger. BJP and RSS don't care about democracy and just have masks on of being democratic", Gehlot said. He added: "There is a strong undercurrent in the country and Modi ji will not be the Prime Minister again."

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections 2019: It’s Modi wave against Gehlot’s magic in Jodhpur

He further added that Modi's party has two groups - BJP and RSS and even they do not want him to be the PM again. The party has only two people, Shah and Modi, everyone else is small compared to them.

Gehlot held a Press Conference just before Prime Minister Modi's rally in Jaipur. When he was asked who does he think will become the Prime Minister he said that he is not somebody who can predict the future and media should go to an astrologer.



He sarcastically remarked that someone had sent him a message which read, "machcar ko kapde pehnana, haathi ko goad main jhulana, tumse Sach bulana asambhav Narendra Modi (clothing a mosquito, an elephant on the lap and getting truth out of Modi are all impossible)."

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Gehlot also distributed a paper with 41 questions to the reporters in the press conference. The questions were meant for Narendra Modi and talked about how he has misled the nation. Some of the questions were: How many coaches of the bullet train are ready? Have the facilities available to separatists been discontinued? How many million young people are employed? How clean is the Ganges? What happened on Article 370? How much cheaper did diesel and petrol get? How much did inflation decrease? Did black money come from abroad in a hundred days? Farmers' suicide stopped? Did 33 per cent of women get reservation in Parliament? Have you brought 'achche din'?