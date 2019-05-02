Home Nation

Why no Pulwama in Azhar’s UN listing? Here's what the MEA said

In a big diplomatic win for India, Masood Azhar was designated a global terrorist by the UNSC on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Masood Azhar

JeM chief Masood Azhar (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

The media's big question on the absence of any reference to the Pulwama attack in the UNSC listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar as a ‘global terrorist’ has finally been answered.

"The (UNSC) designation is not based on a specific incident but on the basis of evidence which we have shared with the members of the sanctions committee linking Masood Azhar to several acts of terror," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday.

"The Pulwama terror attack definitely played a role in the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist," he added.

ALSO READ | Opposition not celebrating sanctioning of Azhar as they may have to pay political price: Jaitley

In a big diplomatic win for India, Masood Azhar was designated as a global terrorist by UNSC on Wednesday. Surprisingly, China, which in the past, objected to blacklisting Azhar four times, finally relented and said, "(we) found no objection after a careful study of the revised materials".

With this listing in place, the terror mastermind faces a travel ban and arms embargo. The investigating authorities can also freeze his assets.

ALSO READ | It is victory for American diplomacy, says Mike Pompeo on UN designating Masood Azhar as global terrorist

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Masood Azhar JeM UN India pakistan UNSC Global Terrorist Indo Pak ties

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp