CBSE Class 12 results out: Girls outperform boys as 83.4 per cent pass; Hansika Shukla, Karishma Arora bag top ranks

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Girls outshone boys in the class 12 CBSE examination, the results of which where declared Thursday way ahead of schedule, with Ghaziabad's Hansika Shukla and Muzaffarnagar's Karishma Arora sharing the top rank with 499 out of 500 marks. The total pass percentage at the all-India level stands at 83.4%.

Girls have a pass percentage of 88.70, which is 9 percentage points more than that of boys' 79.40 per cent.

Transgenders have a pass percentage of 83.3 per cent, according to officials of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In a first, the board announced the class 12 results for all the 10 regions within 28 days of the last date of the examination.

Usually, the results are announced by third week of May. According to the board officials, the results were announced earlier to ensure that they are available before undergraduate admission process begins in universities to avoid any hassle to students.

As the results were announced, the board's server crashed for a while, leaving parents and students restless.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students on clearing the exams. "Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours. Kudos also to their parents and teachers for the valuable support," he tweeted.

Union HRD Minister spoke to the toppers and congratulated them on their success. "I have spoken to the toppers and congratulated them on their success. I congratulate all students who have cleared the exam and those who could not make it, they should not get demotivated and work harder for next attempts," he said.

The board's Thiruvananthapuram region has the highest pass percentage at 98.20 followed by Chennai at 92.93 per cent and Delhi at 91.87 per cent.

The pass percentage in Delhi has improved from last year's 89 per cent.

Foreign schools affiliated to the CBSE have also improved their pass percentage from 94.94 to 95.43 per cent.

A total 12.05 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination and an increase of 0.39 per cent in the pass percentage has been registered.

Students from 12,441 schools had appeared for the exam at 4627 centres.

Kendriya Vidyalayas have achieved the best pass percentage at 98.54 per cent followed by Navodaya Vidyalyas at 96.62 per cent.

While 17,693 students scored above 95 per cent, 94,299 students scored between 90-95 per cent marks.

A total of 99,207 students have been placed in compartment.

Rishikesh's Gaurangi Chawala, Raebareli's Aishwarya and Bhavya from Jind have bagged the second rank, scoring 498 out of 500 marks.

Neeraj Jindal and Mehak Talwar from Delhi are among 18 students to rank third in the exams.

Among others bagging the third rank are Ayushi Upadhyay (Lucknow), Rubani Cheema (Haryana), Vanshika Bhagat (Meerut), Parth Saini (Solan), Ananya Goel (Meerut), Dishank Jindal (Chandigarh), Divya Agarwal (Meerut), Shreya Pandey (Haldwani), Garima Sharma (Noida), Piyush Kumar Jha (Dehradun), Ibadat Singh Bakshi (Noida), Tisha Gupta (Rajasthan) and G Khartik Balaji from Chennai.

Ghaziabad's Aishna Jain, Arpit Maheshwari and Pragya Kharkwal, have also bagged the third rank with 497 out of 500 marks.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit Kejriwal scored 96.4 per cent and Union Minister Smriti Irani's son Zohr Irani secured 91 per cent marks.

Know how to check the results: