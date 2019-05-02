Home Nation

Congress, BJP have an understanding, unitedly acting against SP-BSP alliance: Mayawati

Congressmen think it is not a problem if BJP candidates win elections but SP-BSP alliance candidates should not win polls, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged.

Published: 02nd May 2019 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati Thursday accused the BJP and Congress of having a tacit understanding and unitedly working against the SP-BSP alliance.

"Like BJP, Congress has started talking absurd about the SP-BSP alliance. It is clear that both (Cong and BJP) have a tacit understanding and are contesting against our alliance unitedly," Mayawati said here.

Addressing an election rally in Barabanki on Wednesday, Congress President Rahul Gandi had alleged that control of Mayawati and Akhilesh was in hands of PM Narendra Modi.

"In the past five years, did the SP or BSP take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly? Did you hear any statement from Mayawati or Mulayam Singh Yadav? See, I am not scared of Narendra Modi.

I don't care.

If someone is scared, it is Narendra Modi.

But the controller of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav is in the hands of Narendra Modi," Rahul had said.

TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Mahagathbandan SP-BSP alliance

