Cyclone Fani: 103 trains cancelled from May 2 to 6

PATNA: In view of severe cyclonic ‘Fani’, approaching menacingly towards coastal areas from the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Railways (IR) has cancelled now 103 express trains which pass and originate from

across the south costal areas of Orissa, West Bengal, and Chennai and other vulnerable pockets of south and east India under the East Coastal Railway.

Among them, a number of cancelled express trains also originate and pass through Bihar to different destination in south including Yahswantpur, Puri, Chennai and Ernamkulaum. The East Central Railway

(ECR), headquartered in Bihar’s Hajipur, has also cancelled in view of impeding threat of cyclonic storm of Fani.

Chief spokesperson of East Central Railway at Hajipur in Bihar, Thursday, Rajesh Kumar sharing the list of 103 trains including the New Delhi-Bhubneshwar Rajdhani express said: “Altogether 103 mail and express trains of both the East Coastal Railway and the East Central Railway have been cancelled on May 2,3,4,5 and 6 in view of safeguarding safety to railway and the passengers from the cyclonic storm”.

Quoting details, Kumar said the railways anticipating extreme severe impact of cyclonic storm of Fani across the coastal areas of southern India, the railways has placed its machinery also on high alert.

The cyclonic whirlpool is feared to surge 1.5 meter in height, inundates low-laying coastal areas and may cause heavy damage to railways route and networks. Among the cancelled 103 mail and express trains, prominent are the 22644-Patna-Eranakulum express, 12842 Chennai Central-Howrah, 22824 New Delhi-Bhubneshwar Rajdhani express via Bihar, 17480 Tripati-Puri express, 18646-Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Express, 22613-Chennai central- Haldia express, 18048 Amaravati Vasco-de-Gama-Howrah express, 18464 Bangalore- Bhubneshwar , 11019- CSMT Mumbai-Bhubneshwar,12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam express and 12674 Jashtabadi- Bhubneshwar-Howrah express.