Home Nation

Cyclone Fani: 103 trains cancelled from May 2 to 6

Railways spokesperson said that anticipating extreme severe impact of cyclonic storm of Fani across the coastal areas of southern India, the railways has placed its machinery also on high alert.

Published: 02nd May 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: In view of severe cyclonic ‘Fani’, approaching menacingly towards coastal areas from the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Railways (IR) has cancelled now 103 express trains which pass and originate from
across the south costal areas of Orissa, West Bengal, and Chennai and other vulnerable pockets of south and east India under the East Coastal Railway.

Among them, a number of cancelled express trains also originate and pass through Bihar to different destination in south including Yahswantpur, Puri, Chennai and Ernamkulaum. The East Central Railway
(ECR), headquartered in Bihar’s Hajipur, has also cancelled in view of impeding threat of cyclonic storm of Fani.

Chief spokesperson of East Central Railway at Hajipur in Bihar, Thursday, Rajesh Kumar sharing the list of 103 trains including the New Delhi-Bhubneshwar Rajdhani express said: “Altogether 103 mail and express trains of both the East Coastal Railway and the East Central Railway have been cancelled on May 2,3,4,5 and 6 in view of safeguarding safety to railway and the passengers from the cyclonic storm”.

Quoting details, Kumar said the railways anticipating extreme severe impact of cyclonic storm of Fani across the coastal areas of southern India, the railways has placed its machinery also on high alert.

The cyclonic whirlpool is feared to surge 1.5 meter in height, inundates low-laying coastal areas and may cause heavy damage to railways route and networks. Among the cancelled 103 mail and express trains, prominent are the 22644-Patna-Eranakulum express, 12842 Chennai Central-Howrah, 22824 New Delhi-Bhubneshwar Rajdhani express via Bihar, 17480 Tripati-Puri express, 18646-Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Express, 22613-Chennai central- Haldia express, 18048 Amaravati Vasco-de-Gama-Howrah express, 18464 Bangalore- Bhubneshwar , 11019- CSMT Mumbai-Bhubneshwar,12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam express and 12674 Jashtabadi- Bhubneshwar-Howrah express.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp