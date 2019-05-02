Home Nation

EC gives Rahul Gandhi clean chit over calling Amit Shah 'murder accused'

Amit Shah had questioned the Congress chief's 'legal knowledge' and said the 'fake' charge in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter was dismissed as 'politically motivated' long ago.

Published: 02nd May 2019 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaks during an interactive session with students in Pune Friday April 05 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has held that Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not violate the model code of conduct during an election speech in Madhya Pradesh where he called his BJP counterpart Amit Shah a "murder-accused".

Giving a clean chit to Gandhi, EC officials said that "The complaint was examined in detail and after examination of the complete transcript of speech sent by the district electoral officer of Jabalpur, the Commission is of the considered view that no violation of the model code of conduct is made out." Gandhi made the purported remark during an election rally in Sihora district of Madhya Pradesh on April 23.

Attacking the BJP president, Gandhi reportedly said, "Murder accused BJP chief Amit Shah. Wah, kya shaan hai! (Wow, what a glory!)" The BJP had complained to the EC about the comment.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The remark had prompted a strong rebuttal from Shah, who questioned the opposition leader's "legal knowledge" and said the "fake" charge was dismissed as "politically motivated" by the court long ago.

"Let me tell you the gist of the order. I was slapped with a fake case and the court has already passed its order that it was a politically motivated allegation and was without any evidence. I don't want to make any comment on the legal knowledge of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

In 2014, a special court discharged Shah in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Tulsiram Prajapati encounter killing cases, holding there existed "no case" against him and that he had been implicated for "political reasons".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Election Commission Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp