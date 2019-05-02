EC notice to Rahul for saying Modi government enacted law allowing tribals to be shot dead

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Narendra Modi government has formulated a new law which allows tribals to be shot dead.

The commission has given Gandhi 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which "it will take a decision without further reference to him".

The notice has been served to him through a special messenger.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE