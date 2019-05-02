EC notice to Rahul for saying Modi government enacted law allowing tribals to be shot dead
The commission has given Gandhi 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which "it will take a decision without further reference to him".
Published: 02nd May 2019 01:09 AM | Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 01:09 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Narendra Modi government has formulated a new law which allows tribals to be shot dead.
The notice has been served to him through a special messenger.