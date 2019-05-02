Government curtails sale period of electoral bonds to five days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday reduced the time period for sale of electoral bonds in the current month to five days instead of 10 days as was announced earlier.

“The Government of India has now decided to restrict the next phase of Electoral Bonds sale to May 6, 2019, to May 10, 2019 (instead of May 6, 2019, to May 15, 2019, scheduled and notified earlier),” a finance ministry statement said.

The government, however, did not give any reason for the decision. The government in February had announced that electoral bonds will be sold in three tranches from March 1-15, April 1-20 and May 6-15. The SC had last month asked political parties to furnish details of funds received through electoral bonds to the Election Commission in a sealed cover by May 30. The State Bank of India has been authorised to issue and encash the bonds.