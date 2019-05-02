Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Land of Shiva and Sufi saint locked in a triangular contest

Discontent against MP made BJP replace her; Congress, SP candidates are popular too 

Published: 02nd May 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav wave at the crowd during an election campaign rally in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday | Pti

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

BARABANKI (UP): “Wahi Rab wahi Ram” (God is one). The words carry a special meaning in this land of opium and mint — Barabanki, the constituency whose physical boundaries seamlessly melt and amalgamate with the ‘City of Nawabs’ (Lucknow) and its Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (culture) just 30 km away.

If Barbanki is the land of Sufi Saint Haji Waris Ali Shah whose revered shrine, Dewa Sharif, draws devotees transcending religious barriers, it is also the land of Lord Shiva. A pilgrimage for lakhs of ‘kanwariyas’, the Lodheshwar Mahadev temple is repository of one of the rarest of 52 Shivalings found at 12 Shakti Peeths.

These days, Barabanki finds itself trapped between the intensely hot gusts of wind that sweep the expansive Gangetic plains and rising political temperatures as it gears up to vote on May 6.The Sufi traditions of the city, however, refuse to allow any one political flavour to dominate, making the polls much more complex.

Barabanki has never been a stronghold of any particular party. In three decades, it has picked MPs from different parties barring once, when the Samajwadi Party won the seat twice in a row — 1991 and 1996.
With six assembly segments --- Kursi, Ramnagar, Barabanki, Zaidpur, Haidergarh and Dariyabad — of which five are with the BJP, the Barabanki Lok Sabha seat was swayed by the saffron wave in 2014 when the BJP’s Priyanka Rawat defeated Congress heavyweight P L Punia by 2 lakh-plus votes.

However, the ruling party faces a simmering discontent after the sitting MP was replaced with Zaidpur MLA Upendra Singh Rawat. The Congress has fielded Punia’s son Tanuj while the SP has reposed faith in Ram Sagar Rawat in the constituency dominated by Dalits, Kurmis and Muslims. He has represented Barabanki four times — 1989, 1991, 1996, and 1999 — thrice for the SP and once for the Janata Dal.

At a juice corner in Zaidpur Assembl segment, Shubhanshu Pandey, a BA student of Lucknow University, backed the Modi-Yogi combination. “Yogi has worked to bring Modi’s welfare schemes on the ground and people have benefitted from Central schemes,” he says. Asked why he won’t vote for an Opposition party candidate, Shubhanshu says his parents, too, were against them. Owner of the juice shop, Mohammad Shafi, pitches in saying, “Modi will get votes for responding to Pakistan”.

At the Safdarganj Agriculture Production Mandi, there is no rush of farmers though its crop sale time. Satish Kumar Verma, owner of 50 bighas of land in Kewalpur village, says he will vote for the BJP because he wants to see Modi as PM again. Though he praises the work of former CM Akhilesh Yadav, too, but says “this is an election to choose the PM and who but Modi for the job!”.
At sundown, even as the district court is winding up for the day, advocate Nawal Kishore Gupta, 45, is still at work. “The BJP has taken the right step by replacing the sitting MP, otherwise the party would have been out of the contest,” he says, sipping tea.

The majority of advocates present on the premises feel Barabanki will witness a direct fight between the BJP and alliance as the SP candidate is strong and has the backing of party stalwart and Kurmi leader Beni Prasad Verma. However, young paan seller Pramod Chaurasia feels Tanuj Punia’s chances are equally strong owing to his father’s legacy. “Tanuj is an educated and decent candidate. Gathbandhan’s Ram Sagar Rawat, too, has a fair chance but the BJP is nowhere in the contest,” says Pramod, adding, “That’s the feeling I get from a majority of my customers.”

In the Haidergarh Assembly segment, medical practitioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar of Majhiyawan places his bet on the alliance candidate as the caste arithmetic works in his favour, but trader Sushil Verma calls it a direct Congress-Gathbandhan fight. Mohd Subrati went nostalgic saying P L Punia used to meet local people after he won in 2009. “I will vote for his son Tanuj,” he says.

In Sadullahpur market, people are all praise for Upendra Rawat. “He is polite and easily accessible. He will get votes in the name of Modi, besides his own popularity,” said Archana Pandey, a bank employee. But a majority in Dewa Sharif believes it’s a triangular fight. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 india elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp