Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: Madhubani in a fix

Shakeel Ahmed contesting as an Independent has changed the political landscape in Madhubani, but caste factor will decide winner

Published: 02nd May 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi during an election rally in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

MADHUBANI/SITAMARHI: Politics in Madhubani — known as the capital of Bihar’s folk arts and culture and home to the renowned Madhubani painting — seems to have taken a curious turn with former UPA minister Shakeel Ahmad contesting as an independent.

Madhubani LS constituency, which will vote on May 6, will witness a triangular contest for the first time after 1976. After Begusarai, Madhubani was a CPI bastion, but it has changed courtesy caste politics. With a sizeable minority population and Yadav voters, BJP may find it tough to retain the seat.

“Ahmad, who has represented the seat twice in 1998 and 2004 on a Congress ticket, joining the fray may upset the applecart for NDA and the Mahagathbandhan,” said Narendra Kumar Rai, owner of an oil mill.
Mohammad Suleiman, the 55-year-old owner of a Madhubani-based bakery shop, said, “There is anger against the sitting BJP MP Humkumdeo Narayan Yadav, who never bothered to develop his constituency despite getting five chances. He has been attacking the RJD for promoting dynastic politics. Now, he has managed a ticket for his son Ashok Yadav.”

Ahmad said the fight is between candidates of “people’s and party’s choice”. “I am in the contest as an independent but I am the people’s candidate.” 

Nakul Gupta, owner of a confectionary at Madhubani, supported Suleiman’s view and said, “Neta ka sara principle khatam ho jata hai apne pariwar ke liy (All principles of a leader end when mater pertains to his family).” 

“Ashok Kumar may be attempting to make his debut but don’t jump to any conclusion without given him a chance to prove himself,” said Janardan Rai, a school teacher, buying sweets from Gupta’s shop. 
The Vikasheel Insan Party , a member of the alliance, has fielded Darbhanga businessman Badrinath Purbey. 

“The result will be in favour of a candidate who manages to polarise voters on cast lines in Haralkhi, Benipati, Bisfi, Madhubani, Keoti and Jule,” said Niranjan Paswan of Benipati.

The situation in Sitamarhi is different than Madhubani. “Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Sita, is witnessing a fierce fight between JD(U) Sunil Kumar Pintu and RJD’s Arjun Rai,” Bipin Prasad, a deed writer at the Sitamarhi court said.

Ramesh Kumar Jha, a social activist in the district, rued that Sitamarhi has not witnessed development on the tourism front. “It is the birthplace of Sita and has vast potential to be developed as a major religious tourist spot… polls come and go but promises made remain unfulfilled,” he said.

Rashmi Kumari, doing graduation from a college in Sitamarhi, waiting for a bus to Muzaffarpur said Sitamarhi has been neglected. “We hope good sense prevails among the leaders of Sitamarhi and they work to develop the religious spots. We will vote for development,” she said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Madhubani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp