Naxals torch 4 vehicles engaged in road construction in Bihar

This comes a day after 15 police personnel and a driver were killed in a landmine blast triggered by Naxalites in Gadchroli in Maharashtra.

Published: 02nd May 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 12:25 PM

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
PATNA: A squad of around 30 ultras owing allegiance to outlawed CPI (Maoist) attacked and torched four vehicles including 3 JCB machines of a company engaged in road construction works in Bihar’s Gaya
district late Wednesday night. The incident took place at Barachati in Gaya, which is one of the naxal hotbed areas of Bihar that had witnessed many such incidents in past also.

Raju Kumar, driver of a JCB burnt by ultras, alleged the drivers of JCB were thrashed and robbed of their cell phones by the Maoists.

‘We continued ringing to senior police officers of district, who did not receive the calls when ultras raided the site”, he alleged, adding that naxal escaped into nearby forest after setting the vehicles on fire.

Local sources involved in the road construct, preferring anonymity, said that ultras had demanded levy from the company.  “It was done when the demand of Maoists for levy was not fulfilled”, said one of the staff of company anonymously.

Meanwhile, City SP of Gaya, Sushil Kumar said that a combing operation was launched across the naxal-infested areas to nab the ultras, who had torched the three JCBs and one tractor with keronse oil. He denied the demand of levy was made to the company by the Maoists.

