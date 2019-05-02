Nitin Gadkari examined, fully healthy, says his tweet post reports of ill health at rally

By IANS

SHIMLA: Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari was on Wednesday examined by a team of doctors in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the state capital where he was staying with his wife and he was found to be perfectly health, an official said.

Earlier in the day, he complained of uneasiness at an election rally.

A Tweeter post from his handle said that Gadkari underwent a health check-up in Shimla and he was declared "perfectly fine" by the doctors.

The tweet also advised people not to pay heed to any "misleading news" about the Minister's health condition.

केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री नितिन गडकरी जी पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं। शिमला में डॉक्टरों ने उनकी नियमित स्वास्थ जांच की। इसको आधार बनाकर गडकरी जी के स्वास्थ से जुड़े भ्रामक खबरे फैलाई जा रही है, ऐसी खबरों पर ध्यान न दे। — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) May 1, 2019

Two teams of doctors of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here, including the Medical Superintendent, were rushed to Wildflower Hall to examine Gadkari, a senior official told IANS.

Gadkari was back in the state capital after addressing a public rally at Sangla in Kinnaur.

Wildflower Hall is an Oberoi Group's luxury resort on the outskirts of Shimla.