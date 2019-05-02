Home Nation

Nitin Gadkari examined, fully healthy, says his tweet post reports of ill health at rally

The tweet also advised people not to pay heed to any "misleading news" about the Minister's health condition.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari declared his assets to the poll panel while filing nomination from his home seat, Nagpur. Gadkari has assets worth Rs 25.12 crore – movable and immovable.

By IANS

SHIMLA: Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari was on Wednesday examined by a team of doctors in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the state capital where he was staying with his wife and he was found to be perfectly health, an official said.

Earlier in the day, he complained of uneasiness at an election rally.

A Tweeter post from his handle said that Gadkari underwent a health check-up in Shimla and he was declared "perfectly fine" by the doctors.

Two teams of doctors of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here, including the Medical Superintendent, were rushed to Wildflower Hall to examine Gadkari, a senior official told IANS.

Gadkari was back in the state capital after addressing a public rally at Sangla in Kinnaur.

Wildflower Hall is an Oberoi Group's luxury resort on the outskirts of Shimla.

