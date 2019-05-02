WATCH | Priyanka Gandhi's Raebareli outreach programme involving snake charmers divides Twitter

By Online Desk

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is busy campaigning in eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. On Thursday, she opted for a novel outreach in the basti of snake charmers Hansa Ka Poorva, Bela Bhela in her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's constituency of Raebareli.

Not only did she spend time with the charmers, she also handled the snakes they had with them with a coolness that caught everyone's eye. "It won't do anything. Why are you afraid?" she was quoted as saying to a man beside her.

Playing with snakes is dangerous. Congress should have realized by now. — Arun Tripathi (@arunstripathi) May 2, 2019

Fearless Priyanka. Where angels fear to tread, she nonchalantly picks up creepy snakes and caresses them.

Shows the steel in her. She will soon display her nettle after the elections. — Raymond Albert F (@raalferns) May 2, 2019

Whether these people are resident of Raebareli or congress brought them for show?



If these are resident of Raebareli then we can see the development by MP of Raebareli & if they are brought for show then question is why is the need of this? When u have done work!#PriyankaFailed — @Chowkidar Chokanna hain (@smashbak) May 2, 2019