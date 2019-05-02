Home Nation

WATCH | Priyanka Gandhi's Raebareli outreach programme involving snake charmers divides Twitter

Not only did she spend time with the charmers, she also handled the snakes they had with them with a coolness that caught everyone's eye.

Published: 02nd May 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen interacting with snake charmers in Raebareli (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Online Desk

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is busy campaigning in eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. On Thursday, she opted for a novel outreach in the basti of snake charmers Hansa Ka Poorva, Bela Bhela in her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's constituency of Raebareli.

Not only did she spend time with the charmers, she also handled the snakes they had with them with a coolness that caught everyone's eye. "It won't do anything. Why are you afraid?" she was quoted as saying to a man beside her.

Twitter though was divided:
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raebareli Priyanka Gandhi Lok sabha polls 2019 General election 2019 Snake charmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp