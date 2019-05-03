Home Nation

4.2 magnitude earthquake felt in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi 

The tremors were felt at 4.32 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Mandi, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

Published: 03rd May 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SHIMLA: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district early Friday, the meteorological said.

The tremors were felt at 4.32 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Mandi, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

He said mild tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas.

No loss of life or property was reported, officials said.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Mandi, fall in the high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh earthquake earthquake Mandi earthquake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp