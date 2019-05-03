Home Nation

AgustaWestland deal case: Order reserved on ED plea seeking NBW against Saudi man

Omar Al Balsharaf's questioning was required to unearth the conspiracy related to some suspected transactions.

Published: 03rd May 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Friday reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking issue of an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against a Saudi-based businessman in connection with the AgustaWestland deal case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said that he would deliver the order on Saturday.

The ED told the court that it issued multiple summons to Saudi businessman Omar Al Balsharaf to join the investigation, but neither did he appear before it, nor provide it the information sought of him.

According to the agency, Balsharaf's questioning was required to unearth the conspiracy related to some suspected transactions.

It said its investigation revealed that Interstellar Technologies Ltd Mauritius transferred an amount of $5,303,471 to the account of Rawasi Al Khaleej General Trading LLC, Dubai, but the amount was maintained under the ledger head Omar Ali Balsharaf. This transaction raised many questions and need clarification, it said.

The ED said that Balsharaf was evading the process of law and therefore a non-bailable warrant should be issued against him to secure his presence in the case immediately.

Saudi NBW

