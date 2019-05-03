Barred from campaigning, Sadhvi Pragya does a Yogi, visits temples, gaushala

By PTI

BHOPAL: A day after the Election Commission (EC) barred her from campaigning for three days, the BJP's candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Pragya Singh Thakur Thursday visited temples in the city.

She did not make any statement or speech.

Thakur probably took a cue from BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who went `temple- hopping' after the EC barred him for electioneering for 72 hours for his provocative and communal remarks last month.

Thakur started her day by visiting temple of a goddess known as `Curfew Wali Mata' at Bhawani chowk and offered prayers, BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Bajpai said.

Then she went to Gufa Mandir at Lalgathi and sought the blessings of its Mahant (pontiff) Chandramadas Ji and performed a puja.

She also visited a gaushala (cow shelter) in the temple's premises.

The EC Wednesday barred Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours for her remarks on former ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque demolition.

The ban came into force at 6.00 AM Thursday.

The panel warned her "not to repeat the misconduct in future".

Thakur had said Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" as he "tortured" her when he probed the Malegaon blast case as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

She is an accused in the Malegaon blast case.

She had also said that she was "proud" of her participation in the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya in 1992.