Home Nation

Civilian shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The injured person has been identified as Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Kuchmulla, the spokesman said, adding that his condition is stated to be stable.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants Thursday shot at and injured a civilian in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

The injured person has been identified as Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Kuchmulla, the spokesman said, adding that his condition is stated to be stable.

"Terrorists in the evening opened fire on a civilian near Kuchmulla area of Tral in Awantipora, resulting in injuries to him," he said.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of this crime, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir pulwama

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp