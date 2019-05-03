Civilian shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants Thursday shot at and injured a civilian in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

The injured person has been identified as Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Kuchmulla, the spokesman said, adding that his condition is stated to be stable.

"Terrorists in the evening opened fire on a civilian near Kuchmulla area of Tral in Awantipora, resulting in injuries to him," he said.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of this crime, he added.