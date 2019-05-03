Home Nation

Ishrat Jahan case: Court allows discharge pleas of former cops D G Vanzara,  N K Amin

The officers filed the pleas after the CBI failed to obtain the Gujarat government’s sanction to prosecute them.

Published: 03rd May 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

A special CBI court on Thursday allowed the discharge applications of former police officers D G Vanzara and N K Amin in the Ishrat Jahan case. The officers filed the pleas after the CBI failed to obtain the Gujarat government’s sanction to prosecute them. Judge J K Pandya said that since the government did not sanction their prosecution, their discharge applications were allowed and proceedings against them would be dropped in the case.

Under section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the government’s sanction is mandatory for the prosecution of a public servant for an act done as part of the official duty.Ishrat, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed by the Gujarat Police in an encounter on June 15, 2004. The police had said that they were terrorists and planned to kill Narendra Modi.

An SIT had concluded that the encounter was fake, after which the Gujarat High Court had transferred the case to the CBI. On August 7, 2018, the CBI court had rejected the officers’ discharge applications. While the CBI had refused to take any stand on the state government’s decision to decline sanction to prosecute Vanzara and Amin, Ishrat Jahan’s mother Shamima Kauser had opposed their petitions. With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI D G Vanzara N K Amin Ishrat Jahan case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp