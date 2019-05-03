Cyclone Fani: 223 trains in Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section cancelled till Saturday

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As a precaution against cyclone 'Fani', the Indian Railway has cancelled 223 trains in the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section, along the coastal lines of Odisha on the Kolkata-Chennai route till May 4, officials said.

A senior Railway Ministry official told IANS: "140 Mail and Express trains and 83 passenger trains have been cancelled till May 4 afternoon on the Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section (along Odisha coastline) of Kolkata-Chennai route."

East Coast Railway: It has further been decided to cancel 10 more trains - 7 trains on 3rd May, one train on 4th May, one train on 6th May & one train on 7th May. Railways had earlier cancelled 147 trains from 1st to 3rd May. #CyclonicStormFANI pic.twitter.com/uuTAseYHLr — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2019

He said that nine trains have been diverted and four trains have been short terminated.

Earlier in the day, extremely severe cyclone storm cyclone Fani, which hit Odisha coast near Puri on Friday morning, triggered heavy rains in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, while gusty winds uprooted trees and electricity poles.