Cyclone Fani: Kolkata airport closure time revised

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the revised closure timings for the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport will now begin at 3.00 p.m. till 8.00 a.m. on Satur

Published: 03rd May 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport NSCBI airport after services were suspended following Cyclone Fani making its landfall in Odisha in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: The Central government on Friday revised the closure time for the Kolkata airport due to extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, which made landfall earlier in the day in neighbouring Odisha.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the revised closure timings for the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport will now begin at 3.00 p.m. till 8.00 a.m. on Saturday.

On Thursday, the DGCA had issued an advance order to cancel all flights to and from Kolkata between 9.30 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday to ensure the safety of operations.

Fani, with wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph, made landfall earlier on Friday on the eastern coast in Odisha. It will cross several districts in the state before advancing to West Bengal.

Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
