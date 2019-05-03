Home Nation

Jyotiraditya Scindia richest candidate in Lok Sabha sixth phase elections

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is also in-charge of the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh, topped the list of 967 candidates.

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With assets worth over Rs 374 crores, Congress candidate from Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia is the richest candidate contesting in Lok Sabha sixth phase elections.

While BJP's cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is the second in the list with assets over Rs 147 crore, National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Friday.

Scindia, who is also in-charge of the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh, topped the list of 967 candidates.

The ADR has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 967 out of 979 candidates, who are contesting in the sixth phase that goes to polls on May 12.

"There are 12 candidates who have not been analysed due to unavailability of their properly scanned and complete affidavits, at the time of making this report," it said.

Among the major parties 46 out of 54 candidates from BJP, 37 out of 46 candidates from Congress, 31 out of 49 candidates from BSP, six out of 12 candidates from AAP and 71 out of 307 Independents have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

"The average asset per candidate contesting in sixth phase is Rs 3.41 crores," it said.

It also said Shiv Sena's candidate Rajib Mahato from West Bengal's Purulia constituency has declared zero assets.

The ADR said 395 candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 5 and 12, while 509 candidates have declared they are graduate or hold a better degree.

A total of 35 candidates have declared just that they are literate while 10 said they are illiterate.

In the sixth phase there 83 female candidates when 59 constituencies from seven states.

