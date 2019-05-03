Home Nation

Lighting kills 8 in Uttar Pradesh

As an impact of Cyclone Fani, thunderstorm and rains lashed these two districts late on Thursday night. The Met Department has already sounded a weather alert in Uttar Pradesh for the next two days

Published: 03rd May 2019 12:42 PM

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS/ R Anandhakrishnan)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Lightning during a thunderstorm killed eight persons in two districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Four persons were killed in Chandauli, while one person died in Sonebhadra.

According to reports, four persons were killed when lightning struck and five others were seriously injured in Chandauli district. They have been admitted to the district hospital. The incident took place in Ram Mado village under Sahebganj police station.

One elderly person also died here when a tree fell on him.

In the second incident which took place in Pannuganj in Sonebhadra district, a youth died after being struck by lightning. Two brothers standing nearby received serious burn injuries. The brothers later succumbed to the injuries on Friday morning.

 

