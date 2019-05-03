Lok Sabha elections 2019: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav campaigning against father-in-law

By IANS

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday appealed to people not to support and vote for his father-in-law Chandrika Rai, who is the party candidate from Saran parliamentary constituency in Bihar.

Tej Pratap also refuted Rai's statement that he would bring back his estranged wife to his home. "My divorce petition is in the court...I will seek divorce. There is no change in my stand."

Although he had said he might not campaign against Rai, he has been appealing to people with folded hands to ensure his defeat from Saran seat -- a traditional stronghold of Lalu, his father.

Last month Tej Pratap took a U-turn on his earlier announcement to contest the election against Rai, the father of his estranged wife.

Tej Pratap also expressed displeasure over his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav's decision not to field two candidates of his choice from the Sheohar and Jehanabad Lok Sabha seat.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fielded a journalist-turned-politician Syed Faisal Ali in Sheohar, while Tej Pratap was in favour of Angesh Singh.

Similarly, the party fielded party senior leader Surendra Yadav from Jehanabad seat. Tej Pratap has fielded Chandra Prakash as candidate of his newly floated outfit Lalu-Rabri Morcha in Jehanabad seat.

The former Health Minister said that Tejashwi is not taking his advice now as he is surrounded by sycophants.

Polling for the Saran seat will take place on May 6, the fifth of the seven-phase general elections.