Home Nation

PepsiCo to withdraw lawsuit against Gujarat potato farmers

PepsiCo in April sued four farmers for cultivating a potato variety grown exclusively for its popular Lay's potato chips.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

PepsiCo India

Representational Image.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Food and beverages giant PepsiCo India Thursday said it will withdraw its lawsuit against four Gujarat potato farmers accused of infringing its patent.

"After discussions with the government, the company has agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers," a PepsiCo India spokesman said.

PepsiCo in April sued four farmers for cultivating a potato variety grown exclusively for its popular Lay's potato chips.

The company's decision to sue farmers for allegedly growing a variety of the tuber for which it claims plant variety protection (PVP) rights, had led to a public outcry.

In a statement, PepsiCo India said it has agreed to withdraw cases against farmers after discussion with the government.

"We are relying on the said discussions to find a long term and an amicable resolution of all issues around seed protection," it said.

It filed cases against nine farmers from Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts in Gujarat for allegedly growing a variety of potatoes for which the company has claimed PVP rights and sought damages ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

"The company remains deeply committed to the thousands of farmers we work with across the country and towards ensuring adoption of best farming practices" the statement said.

Altogether 11 farmers of Gujarat have been sued by the company till now.

Two other farmers of Banaskantha district were sued earlier by the company on similar grounds.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat potato farmers PepsiCo Lays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp