2016 strikes hero Lt Gen Hooda says 'surgical strikes' took place before Modi government too

JAIPUR: Crossed border armed operations against terrorists were carried out even before the current dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Lieutenant General (Retd) DS Hooda here on Saturday.

Talking to media persons, Lt Gen Hooda said: "As has been said by many people and ex-veterans as well that surgical strike or cross border operations have been carried out in the past by the Army too, but I am not aware of the exact date and areas."

"But, certainly, cross border operations in the past by the Indian Army across the Line of Control (LoC) have been carried out," said Lt Gen Hooda, who is considered as the chief architect of the 2016 surgical strikes.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that no surgical strike was carried out during the previous regimes.

"Surgical strike happened for the first time on September 29, 2016. There is no record of surgical strikes before this. This information has been given by the Director General, Military Operations in an RTI reply," said BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao here.

Hitting out at the Congress, Rao said: "Every Congress leader is giving the number of surgical strikes carried out during the UPA regime. One says it was two, another says it was six, while some others say it was 10. Does Congress carry out any surgical strike from its office on Akbar Road, 24?"

Batting for no use of armed forces during elections as it causes damage to the Army, Lt Gen Hooda said: "It is not right for any political party to bring the Army in elections as directed by the Election Commission. It will cause long term damage to the institution ultimately."

On Thursday, the Congress party had claimed that six surgical strikes were conducted during the regime of former Prime Minister Singh from 2004 to 2014.

Speaking at a press briefing, Congress leader Rajiv Shukla had said: "Six surgical strikes were conducted during the UPA government. One was conducted on June 19, 2008, in Bhattal Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, one from August 30-September 1, 2011 in Sharda Sector across Neelam river Valley in Kel."

"One surgical strike was carried out on January 6, 2013, at Sawan Patra check-post; one on July 27 and July 28, 2013, in Nazapir Sector; August 6, 2013, in Neelam Valley; and one on January 14, 2014," he added.

Shukla had also stated that two surgical strikes were carried out when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of the country.