BJP committed a sin by releasing Masood Azhar in 1999: Raj Babbar

The Congress leader went on to say that it is this "sin" that led to the terror attacks in the Parliament as well as in Pulwama.

UPCC chief Raj Babbar (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Congress leader Raj Babbar said that releasing Jaish- e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar in 1999 was a "sin" the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government committed.

Babbar went on to say that it is this "sin" that led to the terror attacks in the Parliament as well as in Pulwama.

Referring to the 1999 plane hijack, the Congress leader, while addressing a rally here on Friday, said, "You (the then BJP government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee) had released Masood Azhar and taken him to Kandahar."

"You (Modi) arrogant ruler, the arrogant monarch, what kind of a reward did you get which has disturbed the Congress? It is your sin that you had released him (Masood Azhar). The attack in the Pulwama and Parliament was a result of your sin," he claimed.

Babbar further said that the credit for Masood Azhar being designated as a "global terrorist" by the United Nations belongs to the previous UPA government because it is the result of a process initiated by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2008-09.

He also said that Azhar's listing was a result of JeM's activities in Afghanistan, and not as a retaliation to the Pulwama and Pathankot terror attacks.

"The credit for getting Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist should go to our foreign policy which Manmohan Singh and our other senior leaders executed. They (the current NDA government) are trying to take credit for the process started by the UPA government," Babbar said.

