Cyclone Fani: Air India waives charges for carrying relief materials for victims

If any NGO, Civil society, SHG etc wants to send relief materials to a cyclone-affected area of Orissa, Air India would ship it free of cost.

Published: 04th May 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Fani

An abandoned house and trees bend with gusty winds ahead of the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India on Saturday waived charges for carrying relief materials to victims of cyclone 'Fani' on its flights from Delhi to Odisha.

Cyclone Fani hit Odisha's bordering state West Bengal by crossing Kharagpur. It is expected to continue further in North-East direction with the wind speed of 90 km/hour, said India Meteorological Department.

"If any (NGO/ Civil society/ SHG etc) wants to send relief materials to a cyclone-affected area of Orissa, Air India would ship it free of cost. Concern NGO/ Civil Society/ SHG etc may contact Resident Commissioner office of Orissa at Delhi to send the relief materials to Cyclone affected area of Orissa free of cost by Air India," the organisation stated in its press release.

Cyclone Fani made landfall in the morning of May 3 and wreaked havoc in the state of Odisha. It has claimed three lives and left more than 160 injured, besides causing large scale destruction of property. 

