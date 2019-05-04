Home Nation

Cyclone Fani: Amit Shah's election rallies in Jharkhand cancelled 

Shah was scheduled to address the rallies ahead of the May 6 polling for the three Lok Sabha seats.

Published: 04th May 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

RANCHI: BJP president Amit Shahs three election rallies in Jharkhand on Friday have been cancelled due to the cyclonic storm Fani which slammed the coast of neighbouring Odisha, a party leader said here.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Ajsu party president and former deputy chief minister Sudesh Mahto will address the rallies, BJP Jharkhand unit Spokesman Pradip Sinha said here.

"The election rallies by party president Amit Shah ji in Koderma, Khunti and Ranchi have been cancelled, Sinha said here.

Shah was scheduled to address the rallies ahead of the May 6 polling for the three Lok Sabha seats.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

While former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda is BJPs candidate from Khunti Lok Sabha constituency and pitted against Kalicharan Munda of the Congress, Sanjay Seth of the saffron party is fighting against former Union minister and Congress candidate Subodh Kant Sahay in the Ranchi seat.

The BJP has fielded Annapurna Devi from Koderma against Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate and former chief minister Babulal Marandi.

Jharkhand's bordering districts like Dumka, East and West Singhbhum are on alert following the cyclonic storm Fani hitting the Odisha coast.

The administration has issued orders for closure of schools in the districts bordering Odisha.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Amit Shah election rallies Jharkhand election rallies Jharkhand BJP Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 India elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp