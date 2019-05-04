Home Nation

EC gives clean chit to BJP chief Amit Shah over Nagpur, Nadia speeches

Amit Shah reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "sent his Air Force" to destroy terror camps in Pakistan after the deadly Pulwama attack in February this year.

Published: 04th May 2019 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission Friday found no violation of model code or its instructions on armed forces in two speeches delivered by BJP president Amit Shah in West Bengal and Maharashtra.

The Commission concluded that it is of the considered view that in this matter, no such violation of MCC or ECI's instructions is made out.

Addressing a rally in Krishnanagar in West Bengal, Shah reportedly said when IAF jets pounded terror camps in Balakot, the act was mourned in Pakistan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's office.

He also reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "sent his Air Force" to destroy terror camps in Pakistan after the deadly Pulwama attack in February this year.

"Forty-four of jawans were martyred in Pulwama terror attack. Earlier, nothing used to happen after such incidents. Narendra Modi ordered his Air Force on the 13th day (of the incident) and our aircraft blew the terrorists to pieces in Pakistan," Shah said at the rally.

READ HERE | PM Modi gets two more clean chits, EC says neither Nanded nor Varanasi speeches violated poll code

Responding to a complaint by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala against Shah, the poll body said a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal was obtained.

"The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript of speech sent by the DEO Nadia, the Commission is of the considered view that in this matter, no such violation of MCC or ECI's instructions is made out," it said.

Addressing another rally in Nagpur on April 9, the BJP president reportedly said when the whole country was rejoicing over the air strike on a terror camp in Balakot, there was mourning only in Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party.

Shah also took a jibe at Gandhi's public rallies in Wayanad.

The Gandhi scion is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala along with his traditional bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Shah said Gandhi's rallies in Wayanad appeared as they were being organised in Pakistan.

He also said the Modi government's biggest success was that it had made India secure which was not the case when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On this issue too, the Commission said, "The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript of speech of six pages sent by the DEO Nagpur, Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of MCC or ECI's instructions is made out."

The poll panel, however, decided to issue a show cause notice to Goa minister Mauvin Godinho, who described the Indian Air Force (IAF) as "Modi's Airforce".

"The Commission has decided to give a notice and provide Godinho an opportunity to explain his stand in making the references to armed forces, before 5 pm on May 6, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without further reference," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP PM Modi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp