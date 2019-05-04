Home Nation

Haryana Police arrests over 1000 criminals

During this period, police had also seized 243 pistols, 324 cartridges, 15 knives and 200 gram gun powder, from the illegal possession of those arrested.

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Coming down heavily on notorious criminals ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Haryana Police have arrested 1,054 proclaimed offenders (POs), bail jumpers and hardened criminals during a month-long drive. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Haryana, Navdeep Singh Virk said that 422 POs, 582 bail jumpers and 50 hardened criminals were nabbed during the crackdown, which began on March 20, as part of a special drive to ensure free, fair and crime-free parliamentary elections in the state. 

"Intensifying our efforts to curb crimes, we nabbed the criminals and it was possible only due to the dedication and hard work of our police personnel,'' added the senior officer.

A maximum number of proclaimed offenders (46) were arrested from Faridabad district followed by Nuh (38) and Sonipat (33). Apart from detaining history-sheeters, efforts are being made to trace and nab other notorious and most wanted criminals in the northern state. Our drive to nab the most-wanted criminals is underway across the state and it has instilled a sense of security and safety among the masses, the Additional Director General of Police further added.

