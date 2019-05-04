Home Nation

Josh is high! PM held over 200 programmes and rallies in last four and half months in 27 states

The PM has set a record of attending 200 programmes including rallies in last four and a half months across 27 states and union territories included Bihar.

Published: 04th May 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fixed deposit of Rs 1.27 crore and possess Rs 38,750 cash in hand. The PM’s movable assets grew from Rs 51 lakh in 2014 to Rs 1.41 crore in 2019 – nearly tripled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:‘Josh is high’ perhaps still in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his high level and never-exhausting of energy. He has set a record of attending 200 programmes including rallies in last
four and a half months across 27 states and union territories included Bihar. On May 4, the Prime Minister would be addressing his fifth poll rally in Bihar's Valmikinagar besides attending other schedule poll rallies in UP and other states.

According to the website of Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi joined 30 programmes in Delhi itself, 14 in cabinet meetings since the start of the year.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“These numbers speak for themselves. They also offer a unique glimpse into the working style and multi-tasking abilities if PM Mdi”, the website elucidates.

The website has brilliantly stated how PM Narendra Modi had toured in states and union territories and held a wide-ranging dialogue with the people of Valley in J&K also.

“Through these programmes, PM Modi would have touched base with almost every Indian in 125 days”, Modi’s website claimed. Meanwhile, BJP sources said PM Narendra Modi and the leaders of his party BJP would be doing at least 1000 rallies across the country for 2019 election rallies with the fifth rally scheduled to be held in Bihar on May 4 at Valmikinagar.

The PM has so far addressed rallies in Jamui, Gaya, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Araria, and Valmikinagar on May 4.The BJP sources said that at least 8 to 10 rallies in total would be held by PM
Narendra Modi in Bihar throughout all the seven phases of elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Bihar political campaign Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp