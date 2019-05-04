Josh is high! PM held over 200 programmes and rallies in last four and half months in 27 states

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA:‘Josh is high’ perhaps still in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his high level and never-exhausting of energy. He has set a record of attending 200 programmes including rallies in last

four and a half months across 27 states and union territories included Bihar. On May 4, the Prime Minister would be addressing his fifth poll rally in Bihar's Valmikinagar besides attending other schedule poll rallies in UP and other states.

According to the website of Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi joined 30 programmes in Delhi itself, 14 in cabinet meetings since the start of the year.

“These numbers speak for themselves. They also offer a unique glimpse into the working style and multi-tasking abilities if PM Mdi”, the website elucidates.

The website has brilliantly stated how PM Narendra Modi had toured in states and union territories and held a wide-ranging dialogue with the people of Valley in J&K also.

“Through these programmes, PM Modi would have touched base with almost every Indian in 125 days”, Modi’s website claimed. Meanwhile, BJP sources said PM Narendra Modi and the leaders of his party BJP would be doing at least 1000 rallies across the country for 2019 election rallies with the fifth rally scheduled to be held in Bihar on May 4 at Valmikinagar.

The PM has so far addressed rallies in Jamui, Gaya, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Araria, and Valmikinagar on May 4.The BJP sources said that at least 8 to 10 rallies in total would be held by PM

Narendra Modi in Bihar throughout all the seven phases of elections.