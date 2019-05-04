Home Nation

LS polls 2019: LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan writes emotional letter to voters of Hajipur

Paswan has made his emotional letter published through a full-page advertisement in local dailies.

Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HAJIPUR (BIHAR): Those who say there is no room for emotion in politics is wrong if LJP chief and sitting MP of Hajipur Ram Vilas Paswan to be believed upon. He had recently said that politics done with emotion only proves beneficial to the people. "I have always been in politics with my emotion that acts like a political mentor to me in the state of confusion and time comes for taking decisive decision", he had said.

Following this, he has written an emotional letter to the voters of Hajipur from where he was elected 7 times to the parliament.

In the 2019 general elections, he is not contesting citing his health problems but has fielded his party candidate.

Ram Vilas Paswan, close on the heels of   Congress President Rahul Gandhi, has said in his letter: "I am dedicating my younger brother Pashupati Paras for the services of my electoral mother-Hajipur and will continue serving also from the side with same dedication and devotion I have been serving the Hajipur since 1977". Trying to strike the emotional chord of Hajipur voters, he outlined his works done for development in the constituency.

"I feel privileged to serve whosoever comes to Delhi for getting medical treatment or other necessary works done as a member of Hajipur family. "I remain always available to the people of Hajipur at Delhi and have fixed a time fir daily meeting the people of Hajipur who come over Delhi in hope to get help from me".

Spelling out his reasons for not contesting the general election this time, he said: "It was decided following the advise of directors 8 months ago that I will not contest, henceforth, general elections because of my health problems. Now it is not that I will stop coming in Hajipur and neglecting its development. I have recently made the zonal office of FCI also opened besides a dozen of other mega development works like the ECR zonal HQ and others".

Ram Vilas Paswan Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Hajipur constituency

