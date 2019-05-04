Home Nation

Media will soon need Army nod to telecast videos sent by terrorists

Television channels may soon require clearance from the Indian Army for broadcasting videos provided by terrorist or terrorist groups.

remote control, TV

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Television channels may soon require clearance from the Indian Army for broadcasting videos provided by terrorist or terrorist groups.  Based on a plaint filed by the Army, News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) has said the broadcasters should exercise care and caution with regard to matters of national security and while using materials sent by terrorists.

The Army had approached NBSA against news channels, which had broadcast a video of soldier Aurangzeb being interrogated by terrorists. The soldier was serving with 44 Rashtriya Rifles in Kashmir. He was abducted on June 15, 2018, when he was on his way home for Eid. Later his bullet-ridden body was found in a field. Subsequently, a video of terrorists questioning Aurangzeb was sent to a news channel with an intention to create an atmosphere of fear.

Indian Army television NBSA

