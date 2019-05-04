Home Nation

One election commissioner dissented in EC's decision to give PM Modi clean chit: Sources 

In the last three days, the Commission gave its decision on as many complaints by the Congress against the prime minister, alleging violation of the model code.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: One of the two election commissioners had dissented in the decision of the 'full Election Election Commission' to give clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the two speeches made in Maharashtra last month, highly-placed sources aware of the development said Friday.

READ | PM Modi gets two more clean chits, EC says neither Nanded nor Varanasi speeches violated poll code

One of the election commissioners, according to the sources, gave his dissent in EC's decision to give clean chit to the prime minister on his speech at Wardha on April 1 where he attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from minority-dominated Wayanad seat and his appeal to first-time voters by invoking the Balakot air strikes and the Pulwama martyrs in Latur on April 9.

The 'full Commission' which takes such decisions comprises Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

The two decisions were then taken based on 2:1 majority as per prescribed law which governs the functioning the of the poll panel, the sources said.

The Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991 states that if the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners differ in opinion on any matter, such matter shall be decided according to the opinion of the majority.

The Commission transacts its business by holding regular meetings and also by circulation of papers.

All Election Commissioners have equal say in the decision making of the Commission.

 

