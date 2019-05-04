Home Nation

Sam Pitroda draws comparison between Hitler, Modi, says dictator can make nationalism an issue

Pitroda's remark came in response to a question on paradoxical statements regarding the apparent destruction of the idea of India by Modi vs BJP making nationalism a key issue in the ongoing polls.

Published: 04th May 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sam Pitroda

Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda (File Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Drawing a comparison between German dictator Adolf Hitler and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Saturday said the Prime Minister, too, made nationalism an issue like Hitler.

Pitroda's remark came in response to a question on paradoxical statements regarding the apparent destruction of the idea of India by Modi and the BJP versus the saffron party making nationalism a key issue in the ongoing polls.

"No, I don't think it's paradoxical, you could be a dictator and make nationalism as an issue. You know who did that - Hitler. Let's not confuse what I am talking about - attacking the idea of India from the viewpoint of firstly democracy which I believe has been hijacked. Secondly, freedom, of the fact that people are afraid to speak up bothers me. Thirdly, the truth that you start lying, you promote lies when you attack everybody individually," he said in an interview to ANI.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Taking a pot shot at Modi's "56-inch chest" remark, Pitroda said the nation wants a Prime Minister who has some dignity, respect for others, a big heart and not a big chest. He went on to say that a Prime Minister should be one who is accommodating, loving, caring, and compassionate and not somebody who lies, twist facts and creates fear among people.

"How can the Prime Minister of a country who represents 1.3 billion people just lie openly and live with it and keep repeating it? It is a shame for me as a citizen that my Prime Minister had to get to that level. Why would my Prime Minister get personal? I am a proud Indian and I want my Prime Minister to have some dignity, some respect for others, big heart and not a big chest. The Prime Minister should be one who is accommodating, loving, caring, and compassionate and not somebody who lies, twists facts, and creates fear," he said.

Pitroda, a confidant of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, said that a person who has a contrasting opinion on a particular matter cannot be tagged as "anti-national."

"When we talk about nationalism, everybody is a nationalist, just because I criticise something you can't say I am not a nationalist, we are all nationalists. You may have a different opinion on something that's perfectly alright in a democracy. Just because you have a different opinion I can't start attacking you saying you are anti-national. The nationalist idea is overdone and people now know that. People know that the facts are very different, fact is you have not delivered," Pitroda said.

When asked if BJP has made nationalism and national security the main issue in the ongoing polls, he said, "True, but BJP made it (nationalism and national security) a national issue because they have nothing else to talk about. They should talk about jobs, the economy, women's safety, farmers' issue. They are talking about national security but are they actually doing well in terms of security? I think we need to ask questions that people want to ask. Whenever you ask questions like we did last time, people react and the Prime Minster tweets and head of the BJP holds a press conference to answer."

"In a democracy, you must ask questions," he emphasised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adolf Hitler Narendra Modi fascism Sam Pitroda nationalism anti-national

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp