Tejashwi Yadav demands Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NDA leaders in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Former deputy CM and leader of opposition in Bihar Tejashawi Yadav, on Saturday demanded the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar other NDA leaders involved in the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home episode.

In a tweet, Yadav said: “We request the governor that in light of Nitish Kumar –led government in the Muzaffarpur rape conviction; it is paramount to do away with immoral policies and sack the mischievous from the government to ensure the safety of the women and daughters of Bihar”.

Yadav made the demand in wake of CBI’s statement in the Supreme Court on Friday which said that 11 girls were murdered allegedly by key accused Brajesh Thakur. The CBI had informed the SC that a bundle of bones were exhumed from the premises of Muzaffarpur based shelter home of Brajesh Thakur that corroborated the murder conspiracy of 11 girls.

ALSO READ | 11 girls allegedly murdered by Brajesh Thakur, others: CBI to SC in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

Tejashawi Yadav through his other tweet also asked Kumar for tendering an apology for his failure in checking and preventing such shocking and extremely abominable incident of rapes and subsequent murders of victims in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home.

“If there is a bit of shame in Nitish Kumar, he should soon tender his apology before the people”, he tweeted, asking Kumar to say what purpose did Nitish Kumar have for going to the house of Brajesh Thakur before the incident was exposed.

Hours before PM Narendra Modi’s arrival at Valmikinagar to address a poll rally, Tejashwi Yadav accused him also of not speaking anything on the Muzaffarpur shelter home incident in which many of the ministers of Nitish Kumar led government has been suspected.