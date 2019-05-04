Home Nation

Train service remain suspended in south Kashmir for security reasons

Train service has become very popular as it is very cheap, fast and safe against other modes of transport available in the valley, where traffic jam due to damaged roads has become a daily routine.

Published: 04th May 2019

Lateef Tiger was a close associate of the slain separatist poster boy Burhan Wani (Twitter Photo)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Train service remained suspended for the second day on Saturday in south Kashmir, where three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants, including a top commander, were killed in an encounter by security forces in Shopian.

"However, all trains in north Kashmir between Srinagar-Badgam and Baramulla were running normally as per schedule," a railway official told UNI.

He said train service was suspended on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund and Banihal in Jammu region route on Friday from 1000 hrs following an advisory received from police.

A fresh advisory was received last night not to resume the service on this route today also, he said.

Train service will be resumed once a green signal is received from the administration, including police, he said, adding the railway department was acting on the advice of local authorities since safety and security of the passengers was necessary.

In the past railway suffered damages during protests and strike.

Normally we receive heavy rush of passengers on Saturday in the afternoon when people are going to their homes, he said, adding that similarly Monday morning also witness heavy rush.

