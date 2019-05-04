Home Nation

Twenty illegal Bangladeshi migrants deported from Assam

These 20 people, comprising both Hindus and Muslims, were convicted for violation of either the Passports Act or the Foreigners Act, or both and had been lodged in Silchar jail.

Published: 04th May 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands of people have fled their homes following two days of crisis in the state of Rakhine in Myanmar. Members of the Muslim Rohingya minority escaped to the border with Bangladesh, but Bangladeshi border guards are turning them back.The impoverished western state of Rakhine neighbouring Bangladesh has become a crucible of religious hatred focused on the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority, who are reviled and perceived as illegal immigrants in Buddhist-majority Myanmar. (Photo | AFP)

Image of Bangladeshi immigrants for representational purpose (File | AP)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: The authorities in Assam on Saturday deported 20 illegal immigrants to Bangladesh through Karimganj in Barak Valley.

They had illegally trespassed into Assam over a period of time from 2014. Nineteen of them were lodged in a detention centre in Barak Valley’s Silchar Central Jail while another was lodged in a similar cell for the immigrants in Lower Assam’s Kokrajhar Central Jail.

The immigrants, including 14 Muslims and six Hindus, are from Sylhet and Noakhali districts of Bangladesh. The police said the pushback took place at 1:30 pm via Sutarkandi border checkpoint in Karimganj.

“There was a woman among the 20 immigrants who were received by Bangladeshi authorities on the border. They had no complaints whatsoever,” Karimganj Superintendent of Police, Manabendra Dev Roy who was at the site, told this newspaper over the phone. He said the Bangladeshi nationals had illegally entered Assam since 2014.

ALSO READ | Assam deportations: SC junks plea seeking recusal of Chief Justice

“Some had entered in 2014. The others had entered from 2015 to 2018. Usually, after six months since the arrest of Illegal immigrants, they are sent to detention centres,” the SP added.

Prior to their deportation, some of the immigrants told journalists that they had illegally entered Assam as they were too poor to spend money on travel documents including passport and visa. They said they had come to meet their relatives who live in India.

One of the immigrants, Ikbal Hussain Talukdar who spent five years in the Silchar detention centre, said he was delighted that he would go back to his motherland. “I am very happy. I had come to meet my relatives who live in Barak Valley. As I am poor, I could not afford to arrange proper travel documents,” he said.

Similarly, Alorani Das, who spent two and half years in captivity, said she had come to meet her sister. “The next time I come to meet her, I will ensure that I am armed with proper travel documents,” she asserted. In January this year, 17 other immigrants were deported to Bangladesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladeshi immigrants deportation Illegal Migrants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp