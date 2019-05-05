Home Nation

Bihar boy secures second position in All India Young Scientist Incentive Plan

17-year-old Archit Boobna wants to conduct innovation of a different kind using AR to create a system which can be used for patrolling in Ladakh or glaciers of India replacing existing human troops.

Published: 05th May 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Archit Boobna

Archit Boobna (Photo| Facebook Screengrab/ FIITJEE South Delhi Centre - Kalu Sarai)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: Aspiring to become like John McCarthy for India in Artificial Intelligence (AI), 17-year-old Archit Boobna, son of one of the Hajipur’s businessmen Vishal Boobna, has brought laurels to Bihar by securing 2nd position in all India Young Scientist Incentive (Kishore Vaigyanik Proteshahn Yojna) Plan for 2018-19.

Around 1.75 lakh students from various elite schools had appeared in the country's most prestigious scholarship programme conducted by the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of India. The exam aims to encourage students to excel in research career in basic sciences with scholarships up to PhD level.

John McCarthy was one of the founding fathers of Artificial Intelligence, who along with others evolutionised the research on Augmented Reality (AR). "Soon, India would be dominated by massive use of artificial intelligence in almost every spheres of life, right from housekeeping and healthcare to digging the soil to defence. I find myself more innovative and relaxed in studying about AI. So, innately I cherish a dream to do something unparallel in this field to the country", Archit said.

Earlier, he had won the gold medal in the 2018 International Physics Olympiad in Vietnam besides winning medals in India National Olympiad in Informatics and India National Physics Olympiad the same year. "India has immense potential, hitherto, unexplored in artificial intelligence. If explored energetically on a mission mode, we can compete with many other countries, who have used AR innovatively”, he said.

Archit passed the CBSE XII board exams in science stream with 97 per cent of mark from Delhi’s Amity International School recently. He wants to pursue higher education in computer science with specialisation on AR either from IIT or MIT, USA.

He said that his ruling passion is to conduct innovation of a different kind using AR to create a system which can be used for patrolling in Ladakh or glaciers of India replacing existing human troops. "It is quite possible to develop astronauts working with Artificial Intelligence, who can safely go in the space to study out intricacies of universe more accurately than a human astronaut", he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian John McCarthy Archit Boobna India Young Scientist Incentive Artificial Intelligence Kishore Vaigyanik Proteshahn Yojna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp