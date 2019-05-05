Bihar boy secures second position in All India Young Scientist Incentive Plan

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Aspiring to become like John McCarthy for India in Artificial Intelligence (AI), 17-year-old Archit Boobna, son of one of the Hajipur’s businessmen Vishal Boobna, has brought laurels to Bihar by securing 2nd position in all India Young Scientist Incentive (Kishore Vaigyanik Proteshahn Yojna) Plan for 2018-19.

Around 1.75 lakh students from various elite schools had appeared in the country's most prestigious scholarship programme conducted by the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of India. The exam aims to encourage students to excel in research career in basic sciences with scholarships up to PhD level.

John McCarthy was one of the founding fathers of Artificial Intelligence, who along with others evolutionised the research on Augmented Reality (AR). "Soon, India would be dominated by massive use of artificial intelligence in almost every spheres of life, right from housekeeping and healthcare to digging the soil to defence. I find myself more innovative and relaxed in studying about AI. So, innately I cherish a dream to do something unparallel in this field to the country", Archit said.

Earlier, he had won the gold medal in the 2018 International Physics Olympiad in Vietnam besides winning medals in India National Olympiad in Informatics and India National Physics Olympiad the same year. "India has immense potential, hitherto, unexplored in artificial intelligence. If explored energetically on a mission mode, we can compete with many other countries, who have used AR innovatively”, he said.

Archit passed the CBSE XII board exams in science stream with 97 per cent of mark from Delhi’s Amity International School recently. He wants to pursue higher education in computer science with specialisation on AR either from IIT or MIT, USA.

He said that his ruling passion is to conduct innovation of a different kind using AR to create a system which can be used for patrolling in Ladakh or glaciers of India replacing existing human troops. "It is quite possible to develop astronauts working with Artificial Intelligence, who can safely go in the space to study out intricacies of universe more accurately than a human astronaut", he said.