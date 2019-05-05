Home Nation

Dalits, Muslims in favour of Opposition alliance: Sharad Yadav

The NDA had won 31 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 in Bihar, while the opposition alliance had got nine.

Published: 05th May 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing confidence that the opposition alliance will decimate the ruling NDA in Bihar, senior leader Sharad Yadav claimed Sunday that the Modi government is on its way out due to the BJP's poor show in Hindi heartland states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav, who is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Madhepura in Bihar as an RJD candidate, asserted that polarisation of most of the backward castes, Dalits and Muslims have taken place in favour of the opposition alliance in the state.

The alliance of the Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, Congress and Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP among others will clinch as many seats as the NDA had in 2014, Sharad Yadav told PTI in an interview, asserting that there is anger among the poor due to agrarian distress.

The NDA had won 31 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 in Bihar, while the opposition alliance had got nine. Yadav dismissed the claims of top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that the NDA is set to retain power at the Centre.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He alleged a section of media has been "used" by the BJP leaders to "beat their drums" but the reality on the ground is vastly different from what is shown on TV.

"Where is the BJP winning? Their seats will be reduced significantly in Rajsthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The SP-BSP alliance is far ahead of them in UP. They are losing in Bihar and also in Jharkhand. That the Modi government will be out of power on May 23 is certain," he said.

Four phases of the seven-phase general election have been held so far and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 23.

Asked about the BJP's campaign plank of nationalism and national security, Yadav alleged the nationalism for the saffron party is all about Hindu-Muslim issues under the garb of Kashmir and Pakistan.

"Their nationalism is all sentiments and exclude people. Are farmers' welfare, employment for youths and reducing poverty of Dalits and backwards not nationalism? But it is of no concern to the BJP," Yadav said.

India had divided Pakistan in 1971 and its forces had marched closer to Lahore in 1965 under the Congress governments, he said, adding that Sikkim had merged with India in 1975 when Indira Gandhi was prime minister. "This is nationalism. What is their nationalism? It is all Hindu-Musalman for them," he said, attacking the BJP.

He alleged the Modi government's policies have caused massive distress among farmers and the farmers in Bihar were forced to sell maize for as low as Rs 900 per quintal against its MSP of close to Rs 1425.

The govenrment's claim of 'vikas' (development) is a sham, he alleged, adding that unemployment, lack of opportunities and farm distress will result in the BJP's loss.

Demonetisation caused a loss of over four crore jobs, he alleged. In Bihar, he said entry of leaders like Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni have broadened the base of the opposition alliance and led to a consolidation of Dalit and backward castes in its favour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Yadav Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 Sharad Yadav interview Loktantrik Janata Dal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp