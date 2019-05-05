Home Nation

Heavy firing on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

For the last three days, the two armies have traded fire on the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district.

By IANS

JAMMU: Heavy firing exchanges took place between Indian and Pakistani troopers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, a defence official said.

"At 11 a.m., the Pakistani troops resorted to shelling and firing of small arms in the Krishna Ghati and Kirni sectors. Our troops retaliated effectively," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told the media.

