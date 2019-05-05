Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Khajuraho, it's 'daughter-in-law' vs 'son-in-law'

The Congress which has fielded Kavita Singh, who is married into the Chhattarpur royal family, says that its nominee is a local while the BJP candidate is an outsider.

Published: 05th May 2019 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

voters_ID

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: The fight in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho parliamentary constituency is between the "son-in-law" and "daughter-in-law" as the rival parties, rather than focusing on critical issues for the area, are wooing voters through emotional appeal.

The Congress which has fielded Kavita Singh, who is married into the Chhattarpur royal family, says that its nominee is a local while the BJP candidate is an "outsider".

Her credentials as "daughter-in-law" stem from the fact that she hails from Panna - one of the three districts that comprise the constituency - and her husband Vikram Singh a party MLA from Rajnagar - one of the constituency's eight segments - in Chattarpur district.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which dumped sitting MP Nagendra Singh and fielded Vishnu Datt Sharma, terms him the "son-in-law", for while he hails from Morena, his wife's maternal home is in Chhattarpur.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Union Minister Uma Bharti, who was elected from Khujaraho four times from 1989 to 1998, said that Sharma is "not an outsider but our son-in-law. The way I have worked in Jhansi (the seat she contested and won in the 2014 polls), Sharma will work here in Chhattarpur. After all, he is our son-in-law."

Political analysts, however, say this line of contest ignores the area's problems. They say that Khajuraho is full of possibilities but it is more identified with poverty, starvation and drought. It has the world famous temples of Khajuraho, diamond city Panna and Katni city where lime is mined, but it has not seen the level of development required.

Analyst Santosh Gautam says: "Bundelkhand faces similar problem in almost every of its part. Wherever the leaders have been a little aware, there a solution to the problems was worked out, but where leaders were weak, the area remained embroiled in distress.

"If you talk about Khajuraho, so long as Vidyavati Chaturvedi, Satyavrat Chaturvedi (both Congress) and Uma Bharati represented it, the area got a lot... but not enough to totally transform it. But after that, the representatives have not done much...."

In the 11 general elections since 1977, Khujaraho has been won by the BJP seven times - including consecutively since 2004, thrice by the Congress and once by the Bharatiya Lok Dal.

A total of 17 candidates are in the fray in the constituency, whose 18.42 lakh voters will exercise their franchise in the fifth phase on May 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019 Khajuraho

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp