Muzaffarnagar riots: Accused in murder case of eyewitness surrenders

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An accused in the murder case of a man, who had witnessed the killings of his two brothers during the Muzaffarnagar riots, has surrendered, officials said Sunday.

Toni, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, surrendered on Saturday evening and the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh Gautam has sent him to judicial custody, said public prosecutor Gagan Saran.

Ashfaq, who had witnessed the killings of his brothers Nawab and Shahid during the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013, was shot dead on March 11 after he had apparently refused to withdraw the case, police said.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the whereabouts of Toni and started attaching his assets, following which he surrendered, officials said.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and its adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives, while over 40,000 people were displaced.

Eight people are facing trial for allegedly killing Ashfaq's brothers.