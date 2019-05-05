Home Nation

Not true PM Narendra Modi phoned only Naveen Patnaik post 'Fani', not Mamata Banerjee: Source

According to the official, two attempts were made on Saturday morning from the PMO to connect the Prime Minister by phone to the West Bengal Chief Minister.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A senior source in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday refuted media reports as incorrect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had only called Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take stock of the state's situation post-cyclone 'Fani, but did not telephone Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Attention has been drawn to reports in a section of the media that the Trinamool Congress has expressed its displeasure at Prime Minister Modi speaking only to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi about the post-Fani situation in the state," the source said.

"Apparently, Trinamool leaders have claimed that the Prime Minister had called up Patnaik, but did not phone West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The claims are incorrect," he said.

According to the official, two attempts were made on Saturday morning from the PMO to connect the Prime Minister by phone to the West Bengal Chief Minister.

"The first time, the staff who were attempting to place the call, were told that she (Mamata Banerjee) is on tour, and the call will be returned. On the second occasion too, the staff attempting to place the call were told by the Chief Minister's office that the call will be returned," the source added.

The severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' had struck Odisha and West Bengal on Friday. From West Bengal, the cyclone moved into Bangladesh on Saturday morning.

