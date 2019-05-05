Shiv Sena stages protest against Mufti for advocating Ramzan ceasefire

By PTI

JAMMU: Activists of Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) Sunday staged a protest and set ablaze an effigy of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for advocating ceasefire in Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan here.

Mufti on Saturday had appealed to the Centre and the militants to announce ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir for the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan so that the "people get some relief".

"There is no need for ceasefire and we are on the roads because we are against any such move," SSDF chairman Ashok Gupta told reporters here.

He claimed that the attacks by terrorists doubled while 40 youths joined the militant ranks during the unilateral ceasefire by the Centre in the Kashmir Valley last year.

"When you were in power in the state and ceasefire was announced, the attacks by terrorists witnessed a surge which was evident from the data that 66 attacks including 22 grenade throwing and 12 weapon snatching incidents took place during the holy month compared to 33 in the previous month," Gupta said.

The Union government had in May last year directed security forces not to launch operations in the state during Ramzan to help Muslims observe the holy month in a "peaceful environment".

"When you were in power in the state and ceasefire was announced, the attacks by terrorists witnessed a surge which was evident from the data that 66 attacks including 22 grenade throwing and 12 weapon snatching incidents took place during the holy month compared to 33 in the previous month," Gupta said.

He said journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead in Srinagar during Ramzan, while Army jawan Aurangzeb was abducted and killed on Eid day in south Kashmir.

"Militants are on the run and are frustrated. Mufti wants militants be given time to regroup and get strong. Last year, 40 youth joined militancy during Ramzan," he said.